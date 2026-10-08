Engineers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the United States have developed an ultrathin flexible mesh that integrates with human cells and could potentially supply electricity to implanted electronics without conventional batteries. The study results were published in the journal Science Advances, News-Medical reports.

How the flexible mesh works

The device is based on thin ribbons of lead zirconate titanate, or PZT. This material converts mechanical energy into electrical energy. The researchers placed the ribbons on an ultrathin and highly flexible polymer platform and then seeded it with human cardiac tissue cells.

As they grew, the cells wrapped around the platform containing the PZT elements. Mechanical energy, including from contractions of cardiac tissue, is converted into electricity by the material. According to the authors' description, the resulting system moves and looks similar to human tissue while also being capable of serving as a power source.

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Laboratory stage of development

The study's senior author, Associate Professor Jun Yao, noted that conventional batteries for implanted devices are bulky and discharge over time. Making them smaller and flexible also limits the amount of charge they can store. The team proposes a distributed approach to power supply, modeled on how the body's cells function.

According to Yao, in the laboratory the device demonstrated a power density ten times higher than systems that rely on a centralized energy source. The ultrathin films can be stacked in layers to increase the available power. At the same time, the researcher emphasized that the development currently exists only at the laboratory stage.

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