In Israel, researchers analyzed data from 52,330 women aged 45 to 59 and, in a preliminary observational study, found no increased risk of heart attack, stroke, blood clots, or death before the age of 80 among those who began contemporary hormone replacement therapy. News-Medical reports on the findings.

Observation results

The participants were divided into two comparable groups: one began hormone therapy to relieve menopause symptoms, while the other did not use it during the observation period after a visit to a gynecologist. The women were matched by age, body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol level, diabetes status, smoking status, and socioeconomic indicators.

The average follow-up period was 12 years, with a maximum of up to 23 years. Heart attack, stroke, or other related cardiovascular diseases were recorded in 2,311 participants who used therapy, or 4.4%, and in 2,383 women without therapy, or 4.6%. Death before the age of 80 occurred in 1.3% of participants in the therapy group and 1.2% in the group without it. The proportion of blood clot cases in both groups was 0.33%: 174 and 175 cases, respectively.

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Therapy forms and limitations

Similar results were obtained for different forms and routes of hormone therapy administration, including oral medications, patches, and gels. The analysis included women without a history of diagnosed cardiovascular disease, blood clots, or cancer.

The authors emphasize that the work is observational in nature and therefore cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between therapy and heart health. Medical records may also have lacked data on physical activity, diet, other health conditions, and the severity of menopause symptoms. Participants were classified according to the first type of therapy prescribed, without accounting for possible subsequent changes in medication or its form.

The results are planned to be presented on November 6–9, 2026, at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

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