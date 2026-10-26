A research team led by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has developed an implantable neural chip for wireless monitoring of changes in acetylcholine signals in the brain after administration of the drug donepezil. During experiments on minipigs, the device was implanted in the prefrontal cortex. After the drug was administered, the acetylcholine signal increased and then gradually returned to its baseline level, News-Medical reports.

Measuring signals in the brain

Acetylcholine transmits signals between nerve cells and plays an important role in memory and learning. Donepezil is used to treat Alzheimer’s disease: it inhibits acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme that breaks down acetylcholine, allowing the neurotransmitter to remain active for longer.

The chip combines an acetylcholine sensor, a light-stimulation component, and a miniature system for wireless transmission of measurements via Bluetooth. Its sensing layer consists of porous chitosan and ultrathin silver-platinum nanowires. The porous structure provides a large surface area for immobilizing the enzymes needed to detect acetylcholine, while the nanowires convert hydrogen peroxide generated by the enzymatic reaction into an electrical signal.

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Light stimulation

To reduce the influence of other molecules on the results, an enzyme-coated electrode and an electrode without such a coating were placed on different sides of the thin probe. Comparing the two signals makes it possible to isolate changes specifically related to acetylcholine.

Separately, the researchers tested the light-stimulation function in transgenic mice. They recorded an increase in the acetylcholine signal in response to light from a micro-LED integrated into the chip.

The results were published on October 14 in the journal Device. The authors note that the technology could help compare neurotransmitter responses at different doses and drug-administration intervals, as well as develop closed-loop neural interfaces that adjust stimulation according to the brain’s current response. At the same time, the study was conducted in animals and did not demonstrate a therapeutic effect in Alzheimer’s disease or an improvement in memory. Additional testing of the technology’s long-term safety and the stability of measurements after implantation is needed before it can be used in humans.

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