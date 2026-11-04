Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health assessed the consequences of replacing salt with potassium-enriched salt in 193 countries. According to modelling results, replacing all salt could prevent 2.96 million deaths and 10.17 million cases of cardiovascular and kidney disease worldwide each year, News-Medical reports.

Which scenarios were considered

Potassium-enriched salt contains less sodium chloride: part of this compound is replaced with potassium chloride. Excessive sodium consumption and insufficient potassium intake are associated with elevated blood pressure, which is a risk factor for strokes, heart attacks and kidney disease.

The authors analysed several scenarios for 4.6 billion adults. If only regular table salt used at home were replaced, the model predicts 1.85 million prevented deaths and 6.19 million fewer cases of cardiovascular and kidney disease per year. Replacing salt only in processed foods and restaurant meals could prevent 1.56 million deaths and 5.46 million cases of disease, according to the researchers’ estimate.

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For a scenario in which potassium-enriched salt is used by 80% of people with diagnosed hypertension, the estimate was 590,000 prevented deaths and 1.72 million cases of disease per year. For 80% of people receiving treatment for hypertension, the corresponding figures were 480,000 deaths and 1.41 million cases.

Risks and the role of the food industry

The researchers noted that for people with severe kidney disease, excess potassium in the blood may pose a risk. At the same time, the model showed that even for patients with severe kidney disease, the expected benefits outweighed the risks. Precautions are needed for people with serious kidney disease and those taking medications that significantly increase potassium levels in the blood, including informing patients, product labelling and clinical supervision.

According to the study, in Europe and North America, people obtain more than 70% of their salt from processed foods and restaurant meals. Therefore, to achieve the maximum effect from switching to potassium-enriched salt, the involvement of the food industry is needed, as well as increased production of potassium chloride. In 2025, the World Health Organization supported the use of potassium-enriched salt to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

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