Researchers analyzed data from 8,706 children aged 9 to 11 in the United States and found that prenatal exposure to both cannabis and tobacco was associated with slightly lower fluid cognition scores. As News-Medical reports, the results were published in the journal Addiction.

Which groups were compared

The scientists used baseline data from the U.S. Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study. Information on substance use during pregnancy was collected retrospectively from biological mothers or caregivers. The children were divided into four groups: exposure to both substances, cannabis only, tobacco only, or no exposure to cannabis and tobacco.

The combined-exposure group included 236 children, the cannabis-only group included 195, the tobacco-only group included 803, and 7,472 children had not been exposed to either substance. The analysis took into account, among other factors, alcohol use during pregnancy, family income, maternal age and education, whether the pregnancy was planned, and parental mental health.

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The differences were small

Fluid cognition included cognitive flexibility, attention, memory, and information-processing speed. Children exposed to both cannabis and tobacco before birth scored approximately 2.1 points lower than participants exposed to cannabis only and 1.4 points lower than children with no exposure to either substance.

The difference compared with the tobacco-only exposure group was about 1.3 points, but it was not statistically significant. Likewise, the researchers found no significant differences in crystallized cognition, which includes vocabulary and reading skills.

The authors noted that the study had an observational, cross-sectional design and therefore does not prove a causal relationship. Data on substance use may have been incomplete because events were recalled 9–11 years later; doses, frequency of use, cannabis potency, and secondhand smoke were also not considered. The analysis was exploratory, and the differences found were small.

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