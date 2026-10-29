In England, consultant cardiologist Asif Qasim stated that the term “corridor care” conceals the true scale of the crisis in NHS hospitals. It refers to providing care to patients in hospital corridors, waiting areas and other spaces that are not intended or staffed for clinical care, News-Medical reports.

Data on hospital waiting times

In an article for The BMJ, Qasim noted that in September 2026, only 74% of 2.4 million emergency care patients in England were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. More than 50,000 people waited for admission for over 12 hours after the decision to admit them to hospital had been made.

During 2025–2026, the number of such waits exceeding 12 hours reached 570,957, which was 7.2% higher than in the previous year. According to Qasim, between 2010 and 2015, most London emergency departments met or came close to the target: 95% of patients were to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. At that time, 12-hour delays were considered exceptional cases requiring an analysis of their causes.

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Call for open discussion

In the cardiologist’s view, moving patients to corridors or other hospital areas may temporarily ease pressure on emergency departments, but it does not create additional staffed beds, clinical capacity or safer treatment conditions.

Qasim also linked pressure on emergency medicine to broader systemic problems, including the inability to safely discharge frail older people due to a lack of social support. He called for reporting data on patients who spend long periods in spaces unsuitable for treatment, investing in hospital capacity and social care, and investigating serious incidents related to prolonged delays.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimated that prolonged waiting in emergency departments in England was associated with 15,860 excess deaths in 2025, compared with an estimated 1,657 such deaths in 2015. Qasim stressed that patients and their families should be honestly informed about conditions that do not meet acceptable clinical standards.

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