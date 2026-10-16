The American College of Cardiology has published a scientific statement in the journal JACC recommending the prescription of physical exercise as a fundamental component of the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. As reported by News-Medical, the greatest reduction in cardiovascular risk is observed when sedentary people become more active, even to a small extent.

Movement instead of inactivity

The statement notes that low cardiorespiratory fitness is a predictor of future cardiovascular disease, comparable to such traditional risk factors as smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes. At the same time, exercise prescriptions are still integrated inconsistently into routine cardiovascular care.

The document's authors emphasize that regular physical activity, structured exercise and better cardiorespiratory fitness improve exercise tolerance, reduce the number of hospitalizations and enhance quality of life. Jonathan N. Myers, chair of the writing group, noted that patients do not need to become athletes to improve heart health: a small increase in activity can bring tangible benefits, especially for inactive people.

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From 5,000 to 7,000 steps

The document also cites data according to which approximately 5,000–7,000 steps per day are associated for many adults with clinically meaningful improvements and a substantial reduction in mortality from cardiovascular disease and all causes. The authors emphasize that cardiovascular benefits are possible without reaching 10,000 steps per day.

The exercise program is advised to be selected individually, taking into account a person's cardiovascular condition, functional capacity, symptoms, treatment goals and preferences. Strength training is recommended to be combined with aerobic exercise for most adults. Wearable devices, remote or home-based rehabilitation may help sustain participation in exercise and long-term adherence to the program, including in combination with cardiac rehabilitation.

Routine testing before starting physical activity is not necessary for most people without symptoms or with a stable clinical condition, although it may help personalize exercise when needed. The authors also called for expanding access to cardiac rehabilitation and providing individualized exercise prescriptions to patients with diagnosed cardiovascular disease who cannot participate in formal programs.

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