In the United States, UCLA Health researchers found an association between long-term residential exposure to the pesticide chlorpyrifos and a more than 2.5-fold higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. ScienceDaily reports, citing a study published in the journal Molecular Neurodegeneration.

Scientists analyzed data from 829 people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and 824 participants without the condition. All of them took part in the long-term Parkinson's Environment and Genes study. The researchers compared California pesticide-use records with participants’ residential and work address histories to assess possible chlorpyrifos exposure.

The authors emphasize that the population-based analysis identified an association but does not by itself prove that the pesticide caused the disease. To investigate a possible biological mechanism, the team also conducted experiments using laboratory models.

Experiments in mice

Mice were exposed to chlorpyrifos in aerosol form for 11 weeks. The animals showed movement impairments and a loss of dopamine-producing neurons. The researchers also detected brain inflammation and abnormal accumulations of the protein alpha-synuclein, which are associated with Parkinson’s disease.

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The loss of dopamine-producing neurons is one of the characteristic signs of this progressive neurological disease. Reduced dopamine levels are associated with tremors, muscle stiffness, slowed movement, and coordination problems.

Disruption of cellular cleanup

In experiments on zebrafish, scientists found that chlorpyrifos may disrupt autophagy, a process through which cells dispose of damaged proteins and other unnecessary components. Due to the failure of this mechanism, damaged material accumulated in neurons, contributing to their degeneration.

When researchers restored the cellular cleanup mechanism or removed the synuclein protein in laboratory models, neurons were protected from damage. At the same time, the potential protective effect has so far been demonstrated only in laboratory models, so further research is needed to determine whether enhancing autophagy can prevent or reduce brain damage in people.

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