In China, the oncology and urological surgery groups of the Pediatric Surgery Branch of the Chinese Medical Association have developed a consensus on the surgical treatment of unilateral Wilms tumor in children. The document contains 34 recommendations formulated based on 17 clinical questions, News-Medical reports.

When surgery is recommended

The consensus was published on June 17, 2026, in the journal World Journal of Pediatric Surgery. Its authors emphasize complete local removal of the tumor, accurate lymph node staging and histological assessment, while seeking to reduce the risk of complications.

For a resectable tumor, the recommendations call for immediate radical nephrectomy—the removal of the affected kidney. Preoperative chemotherapy is proposed for selected patients at high risk or with a tumor that is initially inoperable. Immediate surgery is not advised, in particular, in cases of a confirmed germline WT1 mutation, a solitary kidney, severe anesthetic risk, or a tumor thrombus extending above the hepatic veins.

Biopsy and lymph nodes

Percutaneous biopsy is generally not recommended. However, it may be considered when the renal origin of the tumor is unclear, there is suspicion of a benign condition or a disease other than Wilms tumor, as well as for patients with stage IV disease and patients older than 10 years.

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The authors advise early ligation of the renal pedicle vessels where possible and adequate lymph node sampling. Examining six to ten nodes in the renal hilum, aortocaval, para-aortic and other designated areas is described as optimal. According to the authors, this improves staging and helps keep the false-negative rate below 10%.

Complex cases

The adrenal glands and adjacent organs should be preserved if there is no direct tumor invasion. For tumor thrombi above the hepatic veins, neoadjuvant chemotherapy is recommended, while thrombus extension into the atrium requires multidisciplinary treatment.

Nephron-sparing surgery should not be routine and requires strict selection criteria. Minimally invasive surgery may be used only in selected cases at centers with appropriate experience; the authors consider conversion to open surgery a justified clinical decision. In cases of recurrence, second-line chemotherapy is preferred, while late isolated lesions in the lungs or central nervous system may be surgically removed.

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