In Durban, South Africa, the non-profit Usizo Lwethu Sibaya clinic at the Denis Hurley Centre has been forced to refer some patients to other medical facilities because of an increase in visits and a shortage of medicines for treating HIV and tuberculosis. As Daily Maverick reports, the facility serves homeless and low-income residents of the city centre.

Demand rose, supplies stopped

According to centre staff, the influx of patients born outside South Africa intensified after they lost access to public healthcare facilities. The clinic also said that in December last year, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health stopped supplying it with antiretroviral medicines and tuberculosis drugs.

As a result, the centre's monthly spending on medicines increased tenfold, according to its data, from 10,000 to about 100,000 rand. At the same time, these funds are insufficient to provide treatment to everyone seeking help.

Patient survey results

The Denis Hurley Centre provided the publication with the results of a survey of 294 patients conducted over five weeks starting in July 2026. Of those surveyed, 239 were foreign nationals. Of 184 respondents who had tried to access public healthcare facilities during the previous year, 92% said they had been denied access even after presenting documents.

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According to the survey, at least 72% of people who were not allowed to obtain medicines had documents proving their legal stay in South Africa. The centre links the problem to the actions of supporters of the March and March movement and other anti-immigration groups, which, according to the clinic, block immigrants' access to medical facilities in Durban.

To clinics outside the city centre

Doctor Rishigen Viranna said staff are referring new patients with chronic illnesses, HIV and tuberculosis to public clinics outside the city centre, where the likelihood of access being blocked is lower. He also noted that refusals may affect homeless South African citizens who do not have identity documents.

Denis Hurley Centre staff said they do not know why medicine supplies were stopped. According to them, appeals to the health department asking it to resume the provision of medicines have produced no result. At the time of publication, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health had not responded to the publication's requests regarding the survey results and medicine supplies.

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