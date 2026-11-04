In England and Wales, cocaine has for the first time become the substance most frequently recorded in drug-related deaths. In 2025, 1,233 people died from cocaine-related causes, and the drug was involved in 22% of such deaths, The Guardian reports, citing data from the Office for National Statistics.

Deaths remain high

Overall, 5,519 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in England and Wales in 2025. This was 46 fewer than a year earlier, but the figure remains approximately twice as high as it was a decade ago.

The number of cocaine-related deaths is four times higher than a decade ago and eight times higher than the 2010 level. The statistics include cases involving the use of powdered cocaine, as well as its injection or the smoking of crack cocaine.

Among the registered cocaine-related deaths, 64% involved people over the age of 40. A similar trend is also recorded among those seeking help from drug addiction treatment services.

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Regional and social inequality

The highest drug death rate was recorded in the northeast of England — 135.2 deaths per million people in 2025. The lowest figure was in London — 58.3 deaths per million. The most deprived areas had five times more deaths than the least deprived ones.

The statistics also showed a sharp increase in the number of deaths mentioning ketamine: 115 cases in 2025, compared with 27 in 2020 and seven in 2015.

Charities and specialist organizations urged the government to take urgent action to reduce drug deaths and support addiction treatment. Mike Trace, chief executive of Forward Trust, linked the growing risks to record cocaine production in South America, falling prices and increased purity of the drug. Collective Voice stated that a planned investment programme for addiction treatment had been put on hold, while funding had effectively fallen when inflation was taken into account.

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