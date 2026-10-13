Combining the antiparasitic drug mebendazole with the targeted cancer drug gefitinib slowed tumor growth in mice with a gefitinib-resistant model of non-small cell lung cancer. The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE, ScienceAlert reports. The results are preclinical and do not demonstrate the effectiveness or safety of this combination in humans.

Results of cell experiments

Scientists studied one model of non-small cell lung cancer with an EGFR mutation, whose cells had developed resistance to gefitinib. The EGFR protein transmits signals that stimulate cell growth; gefitinib blocks this mechanism, but resistant cells can continue to multiply.

After 72 hours of exposure to gefitinib, cancer cell viability was about 93% of the level in the untreated control group. A low concentration of mebendazole reduced the figure to approximately 80%, while the combination of the two drugs reduced it to 38%. According to the researchers, tests also detected DNA damage, including breaks in one or both of its strands.

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Data from the mouse experiment

In a 40-day experiment with eight mice in each group, the median tumor doubling time without treatment was 6.2 days. With mebendazole alone, it increased to 10.3 days, and with gefitinib alone, to 15.5 days. With combination treatment, the median tumor doubling time reached 25 days.

At the same time, the tumors did not disappear. The authors did not determine whether mebendazole restores tumors’ sensitivity to gefitinib or merely increases damage that reduces the survival of resistant cells. They also did not conduct a formal assessment of drug synergy and did not directly track disruptions in DNA replication mechanisms.

The researchers noted that mebendazole absorption after oral administration may vary, so the dosage and concentration of the drug in tumors need further study. No sustained body weight loss was recorded in the mice, but studies of effects on organs, healthy tissues, long-term use, and drug interactions are needed to assess safety. The next tasks include testing in other resistant cell lines, patient-derived tumor models, and resistance to the newer EGFR-targeted drug osimertinib.

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