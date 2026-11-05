A combination of regorafenib, chemotherapy and the immunotherapy drug nivolumab produced an objective treatment response in 22 of 30 patients with advanced gastric cancer in a phase 2 clinical trial. As News-Medical reports, researchers deemed the treatment safe and its safety profile encouraging.

Trial results

A team of scientists led by Kota Itahashi used the triple regimen in 30 patients with advanced gastric cancer. An objective tumor response was recorded in 22 participants, meeting the study's primary endpoint.

Regorafenib affects a number of enzymes and growth factors that support tumors. Nivolumab is an immunotherapy aimed at blocking PD-1. The source notes that combining standard chemotherapy with anti-PD-1 antibodies had previously been associated with improved patient survival.

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Changes in the tumor microenvironment

The researchers used single-cell RNA sequencing to analyze biopsies. The analysis showed that the therapy enhanced antitumor CD8+ T cells and suppressed regulatory T cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts, which may restrain the immune response in the tumor microenvironment.

The authors believe the findings may help explain how the combination of a multikinase inhibitor, PD-1 blockade and chemotherapy changes the tumor-immune microenvironment. They may also point to potential targets for further research into combination immunotherapy.

The results were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. According to the article, gastric cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer, and median survival with this disease is between 13 and 15 months.

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