A combination of the targeted drugs bevacizumab and pazopanib showed a median overall survival of 63.2 months in a phase 1/2 study involving patients with previously untreated metastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma. News-Medical reports on the results of the trial led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The second phase of the trial included 51 patients who had not previously received treatment. After a median follow-up period of 63.7 months, median progression-free survival was 24.8 months and median overall survival was 63.2 months.

Favorable-risk group

The highest results were recorded among 33 participants classified as favorable risk under the International Metastatic RCC Database Consortium criteria. In this group, median progression-free survival was 28.5 months and median overall survival was 76.9 months.

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Pazopanib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, while bevacizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to VEGF. This protein promotes the formation of new blood vessels that can supply the tumor with oxygen and nutrients. The researchers noted that alternating use of the drugs may delay the development of treatment resistance.

Treatment regimen and safety

During the first phase, the dosing regimen was determined: 800 mg of pazopanib daily from day 1 through day 28 and 10 mg/kg of bevacizumab on days 36 and 50 of a 10-week cycle. The most common serious side effects were elevated blood pressure and elevated liver enzyme levels.

The results were published in The Lancet Oncology. The trial was conducted at five academic cancer centers. It was sponsored by Roswell Park in collaboration with Novartis; funding was also provided by Roswell Park, the National Cancer Institute through grant P30CA016056, and Novartis.

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