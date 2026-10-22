A combination of two experimental drugs improved motor performance in mice with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease. Treatment began six weeks after alpha-synuclein fibrils were introduced into the animals’ brains, when movement impairments had already developed, ScienceAlert reports.

Over the following six weeks, the animals received the drugs orally every day. They descended a pole faster and remained on a cage lid for longer. At the same time, mice administered a liquid without the protein solution continued to lose motor skills.

Simulating oxygen deprivation

The researchers called the approach “hypoxia in a pill” because it is intended to reproduce some effects of breathing air with reduced oxygen content. In a 2025 study, mice with similar symptoms improved while continuously breathing air containing 11% oxygen, whereas ordinary air contains about 21%.

One of the drugs, GBT601, reduces the release of oxygen from the blood to tissues. The other, PT2399, is intended to limit the compensatory increase in the production of oxygen-carrying red blood cells. According to the team’s working hypothesis, when mitochondrial function is impaired, oxygen may be insufficiently used by cells, causing its supply to exceed consumption.

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Limitations of the results

The combination also reduced excess oxygen in the brain and lowered a marker of lipid damage in brain tissue, but did not affect a behavioral measure associated with anxiety. Improved movement alone does not prove the restoration of nerve cells: the main article of the new study provides no data on the number of dopamine neurons.

The drugs were also tested in other disease models. In mice with a Leigh syndrome model, median lifespan increased from 62 to 158 days, while in a Friedreich’s ataxia model, treatment stopped further deterioration but did not eliminate existing difficulties. After six weeks of therapy, control mice showed no increase in a cardiac measure associated with the risk of pulmonary hypertension.

Scientists emphasize that hypoxia can be dangerous and that all the results obtained are preclinical and apply only to mouse models. The study was published in the journal PNAS.

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