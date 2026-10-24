In London, United Kingdom, a phase II clinical trial found that the combined use of lifileucel cell therapy and pembrolizumab immunotherapy produced a complete response to treatment in 29.2% of patients with advanced melanoma: tumors in these people completely disappeared on scans. News-Medical reports on the results of the IOV-COM-202 trial.

Trial results

The study involved 27 patients with advanced melanoma, although data from 24 of them were included in the primary analysis. After a median follow-up period of 26.9 months, substantial tumor shrinkage was recorded in 15 patients, or 62.5% of the group.

Among the 15 participants who responded to treatment, the response persisted for at least 12 months in 13. At the time of the last assessment, 10 patients remained in complete or partial response. The median duration of response had not yet been reached, meaning that many participants were still benefiting from the therapy at the time of analysis.

Median progression-free survival was 19.8 months. Median overall survival had not been reached after 50.9 months of follow-up.

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How the therapy combination works

Lifileucel is a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy. Immune cells are removed from a patient's tumor, multiplied in a laboratory, and returned to the bloodstream so they can recognize and attack cancer cells. Pembrolizumab belongs to immune checkpoint inhibitors — drugs that block proteins that restrain the immune system.

Before the cells were administered, participants received chemotherapy to prepare their bodies, and after the infusion, a short course of interleukin-2 to support the activity of the infused cells. The researchers reported that no new side effects were identified compared with the known risks of the individual treatments.

Next stage

The results were presented at the 2026 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology. The approach is currently being tested in the international phase III TILVANCE-301 trial, which compares the combination of lifileucel and pembrolizumab with pembrolizumab alone. The IOV-COM-202 study was funded by Iovance Biotherapeutics.

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