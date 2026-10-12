The SEEDS consortium, co-led by the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and Georgetown University in the United States, has received funding of up to $51.7 million from the US Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, ARPA-H. Over four years, scientists plan to develop approaches for predicting protein misfolding before irreversible cell damage occurs, News-Medical reports.

Researchers expect the results to help develop new methods for diagnosing, slowing and treating neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. The project will initially focus on Alzheimer’s disease and Ewing sarcoma.

Proteins without a fixed structure

The team will study intrinsically disordered proteins — proteins that, unlike many others, do not have a single stable three-dimensional shape. Their behavior depends on conditions inside the cell, including acidity, molecular crowding, metals, metabolites and chemical modifications.

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This flexibility is necessary for proteins to support normal cell function, but it complicates their study and the search for medicines. Protein misfolding and aggregation are associated with Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, certain types of cancer and other chronic and degenerative conditions. Some of these proteins are considered difficult to target with conventional drugs because they lack stable structures and sites where medicines usually bind.

Artificial intelligence will be tested through experiments

SEEDS brings together researchers from nine academic institutions and seven industry partners. Within the consortium, the SHIFT team at the Buck Institute will map possible forms of disordered protein regions across a broad set of human proteins. The INTREPID team at Georgetown will study in detail how a protein’s sequence and the cellular environment affect its forms and behavior.

INTREPID will pay particular attention to the tau protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease and EWS::FLI1, which is linked to Ewing sarcoma. Data from experiments and computational modeling are to be used to train artificial intelligence models capable of predicting changes in protein shape depending on their environment. Scientists emphasize that computer predictions will be verified through experimental measurements rather than relying on models alone.

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