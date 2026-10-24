South Africa’s Constitutional Court will next month consider an application by the civil society organisation DG Murray Trust (DGMT), which is seeking to limit alcohol sales at establishments where it is consumed on the premises to midnight. The organisation is challenging provisions of the Northern Cape Gambling and Liquor Act of 2024 that extended liquor trading hours.

As TimesLIVE reports, the Northern Cape High Court previously ruled that provinces have a constitutional duty to protect public health and safety by limiting alcohol sales hours. One of the court’s main concerns was the absence of public consultations on provisions allowing establishments to operate into the early hours. DGMT approached the country’s highest court to seek confirmation of this ruling, as required by law.

The organisation’s position

In its submissions to the Constitutional Court, DGMT argues that extending alcohol sales hours, especially late at night and in the morning, will lead to an increase in episodic heavy and intensive alcohol consumption in vulnerable communities. The organisation refers to expert assessments according to which longer periods of alcohol sales increase health risks and economic losses associated with harmful alcohol use.

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Kashifa Anser, head of the Rethink Your Drink campaign, said that alcohol sales rules should be based on evidence of harm reduction rather than primarily on the commercial interests of the industry. DGMT is asking for midnight to be temporarily set as the latest closing time for establishments where alcohol is consumed on the premises, instead of operating until 02:00 or 06:00. The organisation also supports restrictions on Sunday alcohol sales at outlets where it is purchased for consumption off the premises.

Arguments regarding harm

DGMT lists among the risks of longer trading hours drink-driving crashes and alcohol-related violence, including domestic violence, as well as infectious and non-communicable diseases and mental health problems. The organisation also separately advocates for a minimum price for a standard serving of alcohol, which it estimates would raise the cost of cheap strong liquor in large packages.

Anser cited an estimate by the South African Medical Research Council that alcohol was linked to approximately 62,300 deaths among adults in the country in 2015. She also noted that the introduction of a minimum alcohol price in Scotland in 2018 was accompanied by a reduction in alcohol-related deaths and hospitalisations.

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