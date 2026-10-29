Researchers at Tongji University in China found that splitting strength training into several short sets throughout the day can produce results comparable to one continuous session. The eight-week experiment involved 45 male students aged 18 to 25 who already exercised regularly with weights, ScienceAlert reports.

Three short sets instead of one session

Three times a week, participants performed weighted squats in a Smith machine under specialist supervision. One group completed three one-minute sets of 20 squats spread throughout the day. The other performed all 60 squats in one continuous workout. The load for each participant was gradually increased over two months.

Before and after the program, the scientists tested participants' strength and endurance. To assess endurance, they were asked to perform as many squats as possible with a weight equal to 40% of their maximum squat weight. Before the tests, participants were asked not to consume alcohol or engage in intense physical activity for at least a day, and to get enough sleep.

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The difference was found in satisfaction

Both training groups improved muscle strength, isometric strength during squats, and relative muscular endurance compared with a control group that did not undergo supervised training. Although continuous training produced slightly greater gains in strength and endurance, the difference between the two formats was not statistically significant.

The only recorded difference concerned perceptions of the sessions: participants who performed short squat sets throughout the day reported greater satisfaction with training. The authors suggest that dividing the same volume of exercise into short sessions may reduce the perceived load and provide more flexibility in the daily schedule.

The results were published in the Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness. The scientists stressed that the findings need to be tested in longer studies and among more diverse groups of participants.

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