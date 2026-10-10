A study involving 316,542 Koreans aged 40 and older found an association between extreme hemoglobin levels and an increased long-term risk of dementia. The results were presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology congress in Munich and were also recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, News-Medical reports.

Follow-up lasting up to 15 years

Researchers analyzed data from participants in a national medical screening conducted in 2004–2005. New dementia diagnoses were tracked through national health insurance records until the end of 2019 — for up to 15 years in some cases.

Participants were divided into five groups by hemoglobin level, ranging from the 20% of people with the lowest measurements to the 20% with the highest. In the group with the lowest hemoglobin level, the risk of all-cause dementia was 16% higher than in the reference group with the lowest incidence. Among participants with the highest hemoglobin level, the risk was 7% higher.

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Differences by dementia type

For Alzheimer's disease, an increased risk was mainly recorded among the 20% of participants with the lowest hemoglobin level — 14% higher than in the reference group. In the case of vascular dementia, the risk was 19% higher in the group with the lowest hemoglobin level and 18% higher in the group with the highest level. At the same time, the association for vascular dementia did not follow a simple pattern across all five groups.

The association was clearer and more consistent among women than among men. Study leader Hyun Soo Kim noted that the results do not prove a causal relationship between hemoglobin levels and dementia. According to him, unusually low or high measurements may be a marker of overall physical vulnerability associated with brain health.

The authors emphasized that an observational study can establish associations, but not causes. They also cautioned that the findings should not be regarded as a recommendation to take iron supplements or independently raise or lower hemoglobin levels to prevent dementia. An unusual blood test result should be discussed with a doctor, as it may indicate other health problems.

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