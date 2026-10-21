In the United States, researchers at Mayo Clinic found that people who were later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer had changes in body composition visible on computed tomography scans several years before the diagnosis was made. As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in the journal Pancreatology.

Analysis of CT scans

The scientists analyzed abdominal CT scans of 1,825 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of this cancer. For comparison, they included 3,650 people without this diagnosis, matched by relevant characteristics. The data came from Mayo Clinic sites in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.

Using an artificial intelligence-based tool, the team tracked changes in skeletal muscle mass, subcutaneous fat and visceral fat. In patients who were later diagnosed, subcutaneous and visceral fat decreased significantly faster than in the control group over the three years preceding diagnosis.

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Changes in muscle mass

Differences in muscle mass between the groups were most pronounced during the final 12 months before diagnosis. The study’s senior author, Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist Yan Bi, noted that pancreatic cancer often develops without clear symptoms, making early detection difficult.

The authors also tested whether changes in muscle and fat measurements could distinguish people who were later found to have cancer from participants in the control group. These indicators demonstrated a moderate ability to differentiate between the groups. The researchers are working on algorithms that will combine body composition data with other clinical factors and imaging biomarkers to identify people at increased risk.

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