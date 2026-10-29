Researchers from China found that combining the antibiotic colistin with the amino acid L-arginine restored bacterial sensitivity to the drug in laboratory tests and helped treat infection in mice. The results of the study, published in the journal Microbiology Spectrum, were reported by News-Medical.

Activity against resistant bacteria

Colistin is used as a last-line antibiotic when other treatments do not work. At the same time, the number of infections caused by pathogens resistant to this drug is growing. One factor in this resistance is genes that can spread between bacteria through plasmids — small circular DNA molecules.

Scientists focused on L-arginine, an amino acid that previous studies suggest may increase the effectiveness of antibiotics in resistant infections. In experiments, the combination of L-arginine and colistin rapidly killed strains of Escherichia coli carrying the mcr-1 gene, which is associated with colistin resistance. Colistin or L-arginine used separately showed minimal antibacterial activity.

Results of the mouse experiment

Researchers then tested the combination in mice infected in the peritoneum with a colistin-resistant strain of E. coli. After 72 hours, survival in the group receiving colistin together with L-arginine was 80%. For mice given colistin alone, the figure was 40%, while in the group receiving L-arginine alone it was 0%.

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Animals that received the combination also had fewer pathogenic bacteria in major organs. Observations using electron microscopy and other imaging methods showed changes in the size and structure of the bacteria, including their cell membrane.

Probable mechanism

According to the authors, L-arginine alters the bacterial cell membrane and facilitates the penetration of colistin into the cell. This may trigger the intracellular formation of reactive oxygen species that destroy the bacterium. Transcriptome sequencing also linked the suppression of certain metabolism genes to L-arginine’s ability to enhance colistin-induced membrane damage.

The study’s senior author, Guo-Bao Tian, a microbiologist at the Zhongshan School of Medicine of Sun Yat-sen University, cautioned that the approach requires further safety and efficacy testing before it can potentially be used in humans. He also noted that the strain used in the study does not represent the full range of bacteria that cause resistant infections.

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