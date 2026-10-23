In the United States, the legalization of recreational cannabis in the country’s western region was associated with faster growth in hospitalizations for heart attack, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. The authors of an analysis of more than 50 million inpatient discharge records from 2012 to 2018, published in the journal BMJ Open, reached these conclusions, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 50 million discharges

The researchers used data from the US National Inpatient Sample, which covers states with approximately 97% of the country’s population. In total, they analyzed 50,042,564 discharge records. They focused on the western region of the United States, which includes California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, among others. There, the process of legalizing recreational cannabis began in January 2014, nearly five years earlier than in other regions.

The authors compared hospitalization rates before and after legalization with other regions where relevant legislation had not yet been introduced. They assessed hospitalization rates for acute heart failure, heart attack, atrial fibrillation or flutter, ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism and ventricular tachycardia.

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Which indicators changed

Before legalization, in 2012–2013, the rate of discharges for the cardiovascular diagnoses studied in the western region was lower than in regions without such legislation. After legal sales began, these rates increased faster.

After adjustment for factors that could have affected the results, each year of legal cannabis sales was statistically significantly associated with an increase in hospitalization rates of more than 2% for atrial fibrillation, nearly 4% for heart failure, and more than 3% for heart attack. Rates for the other conditions studied were also higher, but did not reach statistical significance.

Study limitations

The study is observational and therefore does not establish a causal relationship between cannabis legalization and cardiovascular hospitalizations. The authors also could not separately analyze data from each state, the method of cannabis use, including smoking, or account for trends in illegal use. The researchers noted that the findings point to the need for a cautious approach to legalization and for collecting data on cardiovascular consequences.

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