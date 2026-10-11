Lyashko said Russian attacks on pharmaceutical facilities in Ukraine have intensified

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s pharmaceutical infrastructure in an effort to make it harder for the population to access essential medications. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, who noted that over the past month, warehouses, production facilities, and storage sites for critically important medicines have been targeted more frequently.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko made this statement during a panel discussion titled “Resilience of the Health Care System: Lessons from Ukraine and Other Crisis Situations” at the World Health Summit in Berlin.

“Unfortunately, over the past month, we have begun to face an increasing number of attacks on the pharmaceutical sector. They are attacking pharmaceutical warehouses, production facilities, and sites where valuable, critically important medications are stored, so that Ukrainians would not have access even to basic medicines, medications, and treatment when they need them most,” Lyashko noted.

He emphasized that the destruction of medicine stockpiles places an additional burden on the entire healthcare system, as people with chronic conditions try to purchase necessary medications in advance, and the system must respond quickly to sudden changes in demand and supply disruptions.

As the minister emphasized, Russian attacks on Ukraine’s medical infrastructure must elicit an appropriate response from the entire world.

Lyashko added that by continuing to strike Ukraine’s healthcare system and residential buildings, Russia is demonstrating that its goal is to destroy Ukraine and freedom.

“By continuing its attacks on Ukraine, on Ukraine’s healthcare system and on residential buildings, shows time and again that there is a terrorist state called Russia, which has no other goal than to destroy freedom and destroy Ukraine,” the minister stated.

According to Lyashko, no healthcare system is capable of single-handedly coping with a crisis of this magnitude, “which Russia has created and continues to create on Ukrainian territory.” Against this backdrop, he expressed gratitude to all partners and called on them to continue supporting Ukraine.

At the same time, the minister noted that even during the war, Ukraine is continuing to reform its healthcare system and is already ready to share its experience of operating amid a large-scale crisis with other countries.

“Please do not hesitate to reach out to Ukrainian medical professionals and the Ukrainian healthcare system. We will gladly share what we have had to learn the hard way. It is a very difficult experience, but it is extremely valuable,” the minister emphasized, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Read also:

How Kyiv’s municipal pharmacies will operate: Pharmacy services during emergencies.

Ukrainians can expect price hikes for imported medicines.

The Kyiv municipal pharmacy network is seeing a decrease in the availability of certain imported medicines and drugs for treating chronic diseases. This was reported by the municipal enterprise “Pharmacy.”

During their attack on Kyiv on September 23, Russian troops struck the “Darnitsa” pharmaceutical plant. The company confirmed the strike but has not yet disclosed the exact extent of the damage sustained by the facility. At the same time, it is known that there were no fatalities among the employees.

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