The Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has appointed Dr. Mark Dybul as the organization’s next executive director. He will begin a four-year term in early 2027, after the end of the tenure of the current head, Peter Sands. As Health Policy Watch reports, Dybul previously led the fund from 2013 to 2017.

The decision was made during the fund’s 56th board meeting. Dybul, a U.S. global health specialist, was selected following a process that began in February. Other finalists included Richard Hatchett, head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; Janti Soeripto, president and CEO of Save the Children US; Lutz Hegemann, an executive at Novartis; and Tanzanian diplomat Joyce Msuya.

Funding shortfall

The new head will take over management of the fund amid a $5.36 billion funding shortfall. During its eighth replenishment, the organization raised $12.64 billion, against a target of $18 billion.

For the eighth grant cycle for 2027–2029, the board approved $10.78 billion in base allocations for countries and an initial $260 million for catalytic investments. Board chair Roslyn Morauta said Dybul’s experience and track record in global health would be important for adapting the fund to new conditions.

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Transition to domestic financing

According to the publication, under the new grant cycle, 61 program components in 35 countries are expected to transition from grant support to domestic financing. Dybul previously stressed that countries need to quickly establish national governance mechanisms, data systems and units for such a transition before donor budget cuts fully take effect.

Board vice-chair Bience Gawanas noted that the future of global health depends on greater country ownership, self-reliance and sustainable health systems. At the same time, civil society representatives are calling for support for vulnerable and marginalized groups to be maintained amid funding cuts.

Leadership changes

Personnel changes will also affect the fund’s board: Roslyn Morauta and Bience Gawanas will hand over leadership of the board to former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Argentine Javier Urquiza Bellocq. Since 2002, the fund has saved 72 million lives and reduced combined deaths from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 63%.

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