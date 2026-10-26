The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has instructed its members across the country to urgently assess hospitals’ readiness to detect Ebola cases and check whether healthcare workers are provided with personal protective equipment. The directive was issued after an imported case of the disease was confirmed on October 20, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Hospital assessment and protection of healthcare workers

The association noted that resident doctors are particularly vulnerable to occupational infection because they are often involved in the initial examination of patients with fever whose cause has not yet been established. They were instructed to work with healthcare facility management and infection control committees to assess whether hospitals can identify, isolate and safely refer patients with suspected Ebola.

Leaders of the association’s local chapters are to check the availability and accessibility of personal protective equipment, particularly in emergency departments, internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and other high-risk units. Association members were also urged to conduct urgent information sessions with hospital administrations on case definition criteria, infection prevention, proper use of protective equipment and actions in the event of occupational exposure to infection.

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Reports within 72 hours

Each chapter must appoint an Ebola preparedness focal person who will coordinate work with the association’s national secretariat and relevant hospital bodies. Chapter leaders must submit preliminary reports within 72 hours of receiving the circular. They should indicate the facility’s level of preparedness, available protective equipment, identified gaps and needs for urgent intervention.

The association also called on healthcare workers to immediately report shortages of protective equipment, unsafe work assignments and occupational exposure to infection. Its National Officers’ Committee plans to engage with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and other bodies on training, improving facility preparedness and protecting frontline healthcare workers.

According to the outlet, a 42-year-old woman arrived in Nigeria from Uganda via Addis Ababa on October 3, after which she sought care at private healthcare facilities in Abuja. The case was reported to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on October 19, and laboratory tests confirmed the infection the following day. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate said the patient and her husband, who had no symptoms, were medically evacuated to Switzerland. After the evacuation, WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabi said there were no active Ebola cases in Nigeria, but contact tracing and other public health measures remained important.

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