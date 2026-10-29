Doctors working in prisons in Australia’s Northern Territory have reported difficulties with adult and juvenile inmates’ access to medical care and medication. The situation comes amid a sharp increase in the number of people behind bars, ABC News Australia reports.

Two medical professionals working in Darwin and other areas of the Top End spoke at a Centre for Disease Control conference in Darwin. They said that the growing number of prisoners is creating major difficulties in providing care to patients. According to the latest data cited, the number of people in custody in the Northern Territory rose from about 1,800 in 2021 to more than 2,800 in June last year.

Staffing pressure and medical appointments

One doctor who has worked in prisons for a long time said staffing pressure at the Darwin Correctional Centre affects healthcare workers’ ability to see patients. She said taking a prisoner to an external medical appointment generally requires an escort of at least two facility staff members.

The doctor explained that such trips take staff away from prison blocks and can sometimes lead to restrictions on their operations because of staff shortages. As a result, the number of patients who can be taken to appointments during a day is limited, and some visits have to be cancelled.

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A representative of the Northern Territory Department of Corrections said external medical appointments should not be characterised as automatically causing lockdowns in prison blocks. According to the representative, escort requirements depend on the circumstances and the prisoner’s security classification. NT Health makes decisions on treatment, while the correctional service facilitates safe access to treatment and transfers to external medical facilities.

Claims of moral injury

The doctor also said that being unable to see patients when necessary, including in youth detention facilities, causes moral injury to healthcare workers and prison staff. She noted that on some days, medical workers see only a few people from the list, even when they are marked as high-priority patients.

Senior Darwin lawyer and former president of the Northern Territory Bar Association John Lawrence said he hears similar complaints from clients and their families. According to him, prisoners report delays in receiving medication and an inability to see a doctor. Lawrence also believes that due to severe overcrowding in correctional facilities, the service’s obligations to protect prisoners’ health are not being properly fulfilled.

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