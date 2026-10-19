In Estonia, hospitals and private clinics have begun using and testing artificial intelligence systems that record conversations between medical professionals and patients, create text summaries and assist with documentation. As ERR News reports, such solutions are already being used in several healthcare institutions across the country.

Confido began testing AI solutions last year and now uses them in several departments, with plans to expand them across the entire organization. Confido CEO Edward Harder said that patients view the technology positively because doctors can devote more time to them.

Transcription and support for doctors

Narva Hospital is seeking software for Estonian-language recognition and transcription through a public procurement process. It must convert conversations between doctors or nurses and patients into electronic text that can be processed, translated, played back and stored.

The hospital also wants an AI assistant to suggest medical codes and help doctors make decisions. At the same time, the requirements emphasize that final decisions at all stages must remain with doctors. AI-generated data that have not been reviewed and approved by a healthcare professional cannot be entered into a patient's medical record.

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Tartu University Hospital began a three-month trial of the EMO24 application in its emergency department in mid-October. Department head Aime Keis explained that the project aims to reduce the time staff spend on documentation and avoid situations in which a patient describes their condition several times to different staff members.

Data protection and patient consent

Heba Clinic uses AI to prepare a patient's medical history before an appointment, document conversations during the visit, and subsequently create summaries and explanations for patients. The clinic's CEO, Ain Aaviksoo, noted that artificial intelligence should not make decisions instead of a doctor, but should support decisions that help people manage their own health.

Nele Labi, Deputy Secretary General for Innovation at Estonia's Ministry of Social Affairs, said that there is no single nationwide system for using AI in hospitals: institutions largely seek solutions according to their own needs. At the same time, the state is developing transcription tools for family medicine and the electronic ambulance system.

At Confido, a patient may opt out of AI use during an appointment. Participation in Tartu University Hospital's pilot project is also voluntary: if a patient does not agree to the use of the system, information gathering, diagnosis and treatment proceed as usual. The ministry stressed that patients must be informed about the recording and the purpose of its use, and that strict information protection rules apply to the processing of such data.

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