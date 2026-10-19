In Poland, hospital directors have called for work to be suspended on a bill that provides for limits on doctors’ earnings and working hours. They presented this position during the County Hospitals Summit in Warsaw, RMF24 reports.

Concerns of small hospitals

The following day, the Sejm is due to return to considering these provisions. Directors of medical facilities are primarily concerned about introducing a requirement under which a doctor must work at least half-time at one hospital.

According to the heads of the facilities, such a rule could complicate or even make impossible the operation of small hospitals, where specialists come to perform specific tasks. Waldemar Malinowski, president of the Nationwide Union of Employers of County Hospitals, said that this could lead to the disappearance of surgical departments, some of whose working hours are covered by anesthesiologists.

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Proposal of facility heads

Hospital directors propose setting limits on working hours and earnings at the local level, taking into account the situation in a specific region. They intend to convince Sejm representatives of this position over the course of the week.

The idea of introducing limits on doctors’ earnings emerged after a case at Warsaw’s Southern Hospital. At the beginning of October, Dawid K., described as the central figure in the case, was notified of suspicion of fraud amounting to 583,500 zlotys. According to the Zero.pl portal, he may have earned 1.6 million zlotys at medical facilities during the previous year while specializing in anesthesiology.

The prosecutor imposed police supervision on the suspect, bail of 200,000 zlotys, and a ban on leaving the country, with his passport confiscated. According to RMF24, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

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