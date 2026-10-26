The Independent Public Health Care Institution in Puławy, Poland, has been granted PLN 41,468,517.11 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. As RMF24 reports, the funding is intended for the comprehensive improvement of care for oncology patients, infrastructure modernization and the purchase of specialized medical equipment.

Which units will be modernized

The project is titled “Comprehensive improvement of care for oncology patients at the SPZOZ in Puławy.” It provides for the renovation and modernization of the general surgery department, endoscopy unit, oncology outpatient clinic and operating complex. The work also includes the access road to Building D.

As part of the project, the institution has also purchased highly specialized medical equipment. Combining infrastructure upgrades with such equipment is expected to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide care to patients with oncological diseases.

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Project objective

The investment is intended to improve the accessibility and comfort of treatment, as well as ensure safe conditions for medical care. The endoscopy unit enables examinations that are important for detecting various diseases, including neoplasms. The oncology outpatient clinic provides specialized consultations, while the general surgery department and operating complex provide opportunities for surgical treatment.

Poland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan is a program of investments and reforms financed by the European Union. In healthcare, it supports infrastructure modernization and the purchase of modern equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

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