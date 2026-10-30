An ICES study led by University of Toronto researcher Angela Jerath found an association between treatment by female physicians and lower mortality and readmission rates among hospital patients. News-Medical reports.

Data from nearly one million patients

Scientists analyzed data from 958,150 adults hospitalized with one of seven common medical diagnoses between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2022. These diagnoses included acute myocardial infarction and pneumonia.

Female physicians cared for 259,759 patients, while male physicians cared for 698,391. Since several specialists may provide care to a patient during a hospital stay, the authors also assessed the association between treatment outcomes and the proportion of medical care provided by female physicians.

Outcomes after 30 days

Thirty-day mortality among patients under the care of female physicians was 12.3%, compared with 13.7% among patients treated by male physicians. The readmission rate was also slightly lower: 18.6% versus 18.9%, respectively.

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A greater share of care from female physicians during hospitalization was also associated with a 7% lower chance of dying within 30 days. Researchers observed similar patterns at 90 days and after one year.

Possible explanations

The authors suggest that the difference may be related to more patient-centered communication and the greater amount of time female physicians spend with patients. They may also be more likely to prescribe treatment in line with clinical guidelines, consult colleagues, and involve patients in decision-making.

Jerath emphasized that the goal of the study is not to favor one group of physicians over another, but to identify practices and approaches that can improve medical care. The researchers recommended further determining whether clinical practice differs depending on a physician's sex and whether the conclusions can be extended to other healthcare systems and countries. The paper “Physician sex and outcomes among hospitalized patients” was published in the October issue of JAMA Network Open.

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