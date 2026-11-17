A change in solar activity is expected on November 17–18, which may affect the Earth’s geomagnetic conditions. Some people may experience headaches, fatigue, and increased stress during magnetic storms, but a direct link between these phenomena and physical well-being has not been scientifically proven.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used to indicate this; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Tuesday, November 17, solar activity with a K-index of 4.7 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

On Wednesday, November 18, solar activity with a K-index of 4.7 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend regularly monitoring any changes

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Gardening.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Highlights and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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