Magnetic Storms on October 21–22, 2026: What to Expect from Solar Activity

A change in solar activity is expected on October 21–22, which may affect the geomagnetic conditions. Some people complain of headaches, fatigue, and stress during magnetic storms; however, there is no conclusive scientific evidence of a direct link between these symptoms and geomagnetic disturbances.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for classification; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Wednesday, October 21, solar activity with a K-index of 3.7 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

On Thursday, October 22, solar activity with a K-index of 2.7 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend monitoring changes regularly

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Magnetic Storm Calendar for October 19–25, 2026: Geomagnetic Forecast and Impact on Well-Being

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

Fisherman’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Highlights of the Fall Harvest

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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