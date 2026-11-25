A change in geomagnetic activity is expected in the coming days, which may affect the well-being of weather-sensitive people. Possible symptoms include headaches, fatigue, and increased stress.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used to indicate this; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Wednesday, November 25, solar activity with a K-index of 1.7 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

On Thursday, November 26, solar activity with a K-index of 3.7 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend monitoring updates regularly.

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Gardening.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Tips and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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