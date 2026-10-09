Magnetic Storms on October 9–10, 2026, and the Solar Activity Forecast

On October 9 and 10, a change in solar activity is expected, which may affect the Earth’s geomagnetic conditions. Some people complain of headaches, fatigue, and stress during such periods, although there is insufficient conclusive evidence of a direct impact of magnetic storms on well-being.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for classification; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Friday, October 9, solar activity with a K-index of 5.7 (red level) is expected, which corresponds to strong magnetic storms capable of affecting human health and well-being.

On Saturday, October 10, solar activity with a K-index of 4 (yellow level) is expected, which corresponds to moderate magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts are subject to change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend monitoring updates regularly.

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

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