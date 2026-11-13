Magnetic Storms and Solar Activity: Data for November 13–14

On Friday and Saturday, November 13–14, the geomagnetic situation in Ukraine will remain calm. According to the NOAA forecast, the K-index will be around 1.7, which corresponds to a low level of solar activity.

Geomagnetic activity is measured on a scale from 0 to 9. The planetary K-index is used for classification; a reading of 5 or higher indicates a strong magnetic storm.

On Friday, November 13, solar activity with a K-index of 1.7 (green level) is expected, corresponding to weak magnetic storms.

On Saturday, November 14, solar activity with a K-index of 1.7 (green level) is expected, which corresponds to weak magnetic storms.

It is important to note that magnetic storm forecasts may change, as solar activity researchers update their data every three hours. Therefore, we recommend regularly monitoring any changes

Source: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC)

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Tips and the Best Days for Gardening.

The November 2026 Angler’s Calendar: Highlights and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

Read us on