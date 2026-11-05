A study in Sweden found an association between occupational contact with petroleum-based lubricants and higher odds of multiple sclerosis. These included engine and hydraulic oil, metalworking fluids, and formwork oil. News-Medical reports on the findings of the work, published on November 4, 2026, in the journal Neurology.

Data from nearly nine thousand participants

Scientists analyzed data from 2,872 people with recently diagnosed multiple sclerosis and 6,122 people without the disease. Participants were matched by age, sex, and place of residence; their average age was 35. All lived in Sweden and completed questionnaires about their employment history and possible contact with the relevant substances.

The researchers defined occupational contact as working with at least one of these substances before the year in which the first MS symptom appeared. Such contact was reported by 251 people with multiple sclerosis, or 8.7%, and 399 participants in the control group, or 6.5%.

After accounting for age, sex, place of residence, smoking, and other factors, participants who reported contact with lubricants had 38% higher odds of MS than those who did not report such contact.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Duration of contact and limitations

The odds of MS increased by 2% with each additional year of contact and by 2% with each additional hour of contact per week. In a separate analysis of participants who had been exposed at least seven years before the first symptom, the association remained: the odds of MS were 55% higher.

Common occupations among participants who had contact with these substances included metalworking, construction, automotive repair, and machinery maintenance. The researchers also found a stronger interaction between lubricant exposure, smoking, and certain genetic characteristics. At the same time, the group of participants who had all the factors considered was small — 16 people with MS and two without it — so this estimate is less precise.

The authors stressed that the work shows an association rather than proving that lubricants cause multiple sclerosis. The study's limitations include self-reported contact with the substances and the possible influence of other workplace factors. The findings require confirmation in other population groups.

Read us on