Mater hospitals in Brisbane and Springfield, Australia, will permanently close their in-house pathology services and transfer them to specialised external providers. The decision was made amid an investigation into potential formaldehyde exposure at the Mater Brisbane laboratory, as well as due to the financial unsustainability of this area. This was reported by The Guardian.

Laboratory closure

The changes will affect about 400 employees at the two hospitals. The units to be closed include a laboratory that examines the tissues and cells of fetuses and newborns in cases of unexpected deaths.

The anatomical pathology laboratory in Brisbane was closed on 24 September over concerns that staff may have come into contact with formalin. This is a liquid composed of water and formaldehyde and is considered a hazardous chemical. Exposure to it can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and respiratory tract, allergic reactions, and is also associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer.

Laboratory workers were instructed, as a precaution, to use respiratory protective equipment and personal exposure-monitoring devices. After 17 samples were taken on 21 September, one employee received a result exceeding occupational exposure standards. Mater said its investigation into this anomalous result was ongoing.

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Outsourcing all pathology services

Mater said that reopening the laboratory would require substantial long-term infrastructure changes and significant investment. A network representative noted that this issue was considered alongside a broader assessment of the viability of the pathology business, and that its current operating model was not sustainable in the long term.

All pathology services at Mater hospitals in Brisbane and Springfield will be transferred to specialised providers, including Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology and Pathology Queensland. A Queensland Health representative said Pathology Queensland would take on a minor increase in perinatal autopsies within its existing capacity. The department also said it would work with Mater to ensure patients had access to the necessary pathology services.

United Workers Union Queensland secretary Fiona Scalon said workers could be significantly affected if redeployment opportunities were not found for them. According to her, moving to other employers could mean losing some income and employment conditions, even if people continued doing the same work.

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