Pakistani medics warn doctors may refuse critical cases — Dawn

In Pakistan, medical organizations condemned what they described as a hostile working environment in healthcare institutions. They warned that harassment, violence and the registration of criminal complaints with police against doctors could force medics to refuse to handle critical cases. This was reported by Dawn.

A series of cases against medics

Medics’ concerns intensified after several incidents: an alleged attack on a female doctor in Lahore, the registration of first information reports (FIRs) against 27 doctors at Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad, and a lawsuit against medics at Dr Ruth Pfau Hospital in Karachi.

Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, a representative of the Pakistan Medical Association, said specialists are working in an atmosphere of psychological pressure, public humiliation and administrative persecution. According to him, this is prompting experienced specialists and young doctors to leave clinical practice or leave the country.

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Medical association’s demands

Shoro claims that medics working with complex patients are systematically accused of murder under Sections 302 and 322 of Pakistan’s Penal Code, while substantial civil lawsuits are filed against them. He also said court rulings provided for the simultaneous issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for staff of entire hospital units, from professors and department heads to trainee doctors and junior doctors.

According to the association’s representative, complaints about medical care should first be referred to healthcare commissions or independent medical boards for professional assessment, rather than immediately to criminal courts. He warned that fear of criminal prosecution could push doctors toward “defensive medicine” — a reluctance to perform risky procedures or admit critically ill patients.

The Pakistan Medical Association called on the prime minister, the chief justice and provincial governments not to allow medical personnel to be charged under Sections 302 and 322 or for arrest warrants to be issued without a prior technical opinion from relevant commissions or independent medical boards. The organization also called for the full enforcement of laws protecting medical institutions and personnel.

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