Menopause occurring before age 40 is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. These study findings will be presented on October 20–24, 2026, at the annual meeting of The Menopause Society in San Diego, United States, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 4,700 participants

Researchers analyzed data from more than 4,700 postmenopausal women aged 45 to 64. The average follow-up period was 21.4 years, during which 1,570 cardiovascular events were recorded among the participants.

Menopause that occurs before age 40 is considered premature. According to The Menopause Society, approximately 1% of women experience it. Premature menopause has previously been linked to higher risks of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Higher insulin levels

Compared with participants whose menopause occurred at age 45 or later, women with menopause before age 40 had higher risks of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. At the same time, researchers found no association between premature menopause and an increased risk of stroke or heart failure.

Women with menopause before age 40 had insulin levels 9.3% higher than those in the comparison group, while fasting glucose levels did not differ. The study's first author, Dr. Zailing Xin, noted that insulin resistance may be one of the mechanisms linking premature menopause to higher cardiovascular risk.

Menopause at ages 40–44

Menopause between the ages of 40 and 44, defined in the study as early, was not associated with an increased risk of any of the assessed cardiovascular problems.

Read us on