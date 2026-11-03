In the United States, fewer than 19% of people with post-COVID syndrome whose symptoms affected multiple body systems had sustained improvement over three years. The authors of a study involving 1,019 adults whose probable post-COVID syndrome persisted one year after the initial infection reached these conclusions.

Overall, about half of the participants showed sustained symptom reduction over the following three years, while about a quarter achieved complete remission. At the same time, the results differed substantially depending on the manifestations of the condition, The Japan Times reports.

Different symptom groups

About 60% of participants whose symptoms were predominantly changes in smell or taste improved over three years. For the group with multisystem symptoms, this figure was less than 19%.

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Post-COVID syndrome can cause fatigue, cognitive impairment, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, and worsening of well-being after even moderate physical or mental activity. According to the report, there is no approved treatment for this condition.

How improvement was assessed

The study was conducted as part of the Recover initiative, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Participants were considered to have improved if their symptom score remained below the threshold for probable post-COVID syndrome during two consecutive visits.

Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, who was not involved in the work, noted that the symptom index gives considerable weight to loss of smell or taste and chronic cough. Nisreen Alwan, a professor of public health at the University of Southampton, also noted that this index has not yet undergone independent validation in other populations, and that symptoms can fluctuate between improvement and relapses.

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