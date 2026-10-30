A systematic review of five studies found no statistically significant improvement in cognitive function among postmenopausal women receiving testosterone therapy. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the journal Reproduction and Fertility.

What the researchers analyzed

The authors reviewed five available studies involving women aged 41 to 65 to assess whether testosterone affects thinking and memory during and after menopause. They examined executive function, verbal learning and memory, as well as visuospatial learning and memory.

Participants received testosterone or a placebo daily, weekly, or monthly. The duration of such treatment in the different studies ranged from four to 26 weeks. For the meta-analysis, the researchers used results from three randomized controlled trials involving a total of 244 participants.

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Limited evidence

According to the meta-analysis, no statistically significant difference in cognitive measures was recorded between the testosterone and placebo groups. At the same time, the authors stressed that this does not prove the absence of an effect from testosterone, but indicates that the available evidence is insufficient for definitive conclusions.

The researchers noted that the number of available studies and sample sizes were limited. The data for the review came from Australia, Canada, the United States, and Sweden. Future studies, according to the authors, should help better establish the possible link between testosterone therapy, memory, and changes in thinking during menopause.

Complaints about so-called brain fog during menopause may include difficulty recalling words and numbers, concentrating, forgetfulness, and a tendency to misplace things. Current recommendations from the British Menopause Society and the International Menopause Society support the use of testosterone to treat low libido, while its effects on thinking and memory remain insufficiently studied.

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