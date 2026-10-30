Meta-analysis links nuts to reduced fat mass — News-Medical

A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials found that nut consumption was associated with a small reduction in fat mass without a statistically significant change in body weight, body mass index, or waist circumference. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Foods.

Changes in body composition without weight loss

The authors analyzed 154 publications representing 119 unique randomized controlled trials involving adults. The quantitative meta-analysis included 102 publications. The median follow-up duration was 21 weeks, although the duration of individual trials varied substantially.

On average, nut consumption was associated with a reduction in fat mass percentage of about 0.3 percentage points and in absolute fat mass of 0.41 kg. Lean mass percentage increased by 0.71 percentage points, but its absolute value did not change statistically significantly. This means that the results do not confirm an increase in muscle mass.

Participants in the studies who ate nuts reported an increase in dietary energy intake of about 120 kcal per day. At the same time, the authors found no significant increase in weight and did not establish why the higher reported energy intake did not result in measurable body weight gain.

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Effect on cholesterol

The meta-analysis also linked nuts to small reductions in total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglycerides. No significant effect on high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels was found. At the same time, the authors rated the certainty of evidence regarding triglycerides as very low.

The researchers separately compared nuts dominated by monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. A statistically significant reduction in fat mass of about 0.42 kg was found only in the subgroup of nuts rich in monounsaturated fats. However, the differences between the two subgroups were not significant, so no advantage of one type of nut over another was established.

Study limitations

The authors noted that the threshold used to classify nuts by fatty acid composition had not been validated for individual products. The studies also used different methods to assess body composition, including dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry and bioimpedance analysis. The certainty of evidence for changes in fat mass and its percentage was rated as moderate, while that for weight, body mass index, total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol was rated as low.

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