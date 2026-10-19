A systematic review and meta-analysis of 19 observational studies involving nearly 16 million people across three continents found an association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and higher mortality rates. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Higher rates across different causes

The authors analyzed studies that compared mortality among people diagnosed with ADHD and those without such a diagnosis over several years. In some studies, participants were followed for more than 20 years.

According to the meta-analysis, all-cause mortality among people with ADHD was 70% higher. Deaths by suicide were 90% higher, deaths from injuries — both intentional and unintentional — were 55% higher, and mortality from natural causes was 27% higher.

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The researchers noted that people with ADHD more often have mental health problems and may face difficulties with emotional regulation, impulse control, and a tendency toward risky behavior. Other possible factors named include social exclusion, stigma, difficulties accessing medical care, and adhering to treatment.

Data on medication are limited

Separately, the authors found that among people with ADHD, taking medications to treat the disorder was associated with a 25% lower risk of death. However, this conclusion is based on only three of the 19 included studies.

The scientists emphasized that all studies in the review were observational, so they do not make it possible to establish a causal relationship between ADHD, treatment, and mortality. The results of individual studies also differed substantially in the scale of the identified risk.

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