A systematic review of 21 studies involving 24,523 women from different countries found an association between menopausal stages and the odds of reporting anxiety symptoms. These odds were highest among women in perimenopause, the transitional period before menopause. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Meta-analysis results

The meta-analysis included 15 studies. Compared with women in premenopause, participants in perimenopause had 59% higher odds of reporting anxiety symptoms.

For women in postmenopause, these odds were 63% higher than in premenopause. At the same time, a direct comparison showed that in postmenopause, the odds of reporting anxiety symptoms were 21% lower than in perimenopause. The authors noted that the results of individual studies differed substantially.

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Study limitations

The review does not establish that menopause causes anxiety or that symptoms necessarily worsen over time in every woman. The researchers analyzed observational studies that used different tools to assess anxiety, including HADS, STAI, and GAD-7.

The authors suggest that hormonal fluctuations, vasomotor symptoms, sleep disturbances, and social stressors may affect symptoms, but these mechanisms were not directly tested. Previous experiences of anxiety, sleep problems, and psychosocial factors may also have influenced the results.

The scientists indicated that doctors should ask patients about anxiety symptoms alongside vasomotor manifestations of menopause and, when necessary, refer them for appropriate psychosocial support.

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