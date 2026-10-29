Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have described a mechanism that enables cancer cells to selectively increase the production of proteins important for tumor growth, including KRAS. As News-Medical reports, the study findings were published in the journal Nature Cell Biology.

The role of the METTL13 enzyme

KRAS is among the genes whose mutations frequently occur in cancer. It promotes tumor growth, including in many cases of lung and pancreatic cancer. Although drugs targeting KRAS have already improved treatment outcomes for some patients, tumors can adapt over time and develop resistance to therapy.

The study authors found that METTL13 adds a chemical mark — methylation — to one of the proteins involved in the synthesis of other proteins. This modification helps cells read certain codons in messenger RNA more efficiently. As a result, they can produce more proteins that support tumor growth and survival.

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At the same time, METTL13 did not enhance the synthesis of all proteins without exception. Its action affected a limited group of proteins, a significant proportion of which are associated with cancer growth and cell survival.

Results of preclinical models

Reducing the amount of METTL13 or removing it lowered levels of KRAS and other proteins associated with cancer development and slowed tumor growth in several preclinical models. In lung cancer models with KRAS mutations, the loss of METTL13 also slowed the growth of tumors that had already become resistant to the KRAS inhibitor sotorasib, restored sensitivity to treatment, and prolonged survival in these models.

The researchers also noted that patients with higher METTL13 activity in tumors had a poorer response to KRAS inhibitors. The scientists emphasize that these results are preclinical and require further verification before possible use in clinical practice. Future studies should clarify how to safely target METTL13 and whether its level could help predict the effectiveness of KRAS-targeted therapy.

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