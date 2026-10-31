In Australia, Northern Territory Health Minister Steve Edgington apologized to 12 pregnant women affected by a privacy breach at Royal Darwin Hospital. NT Health initially said the incident affected five women, but later acknowledged that 12 were impacted, ABC News reports.

NT Health explained the change in the number by saying that specialized IT assistance was needed to access files containing materials on the incident. Some women learned about the breach only after being contacted by ABC journalists. According to the broadcaster, some of those affected said they felt anger, fear and stress.

At a press conference, Edgington apologized and said the matter had been referred to police and the Northern Territory information commissioner. At the same time, one of those affected criticized the minister's statement that the department had responded proactively, noting that patients had waited two weeks to be notified about the incident.

Overcrowded morgue and mould

Also this week, the Health Services Union said workers in the pathology building at Royal Darwin Hospital were becoming physically unwell because of the smell of decomposing bodies from the overcrowded morgue. According to Billy Elrick, secretary of the union's South Australia and Northern Territory branch, workers were given air fresheners and masks, but he called the situation unacceptable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The union also reported a long-running mould problem at the Casuarina Plaza medical facility and said NT Health had ignored warnings about mould at Alice Springs Hospital. Edgington said he learned about the problem in Alice Springs on Tuesday and instructed NT Health management to establish the circumstances. Regarding Casuarina Plaza, he said alternative premises for staff needed to be considered.

Opposition calls for resignation

The minister also responded to reports of an alleged assault on six staff members of the emergency department at Katherine Hospital on Sunday. According to claims cited by ABC, staff were punched, kicked and bitten. Edgington said he learned of the incident only on Wednesday, explaining this by a delay in reports reaching police.

On Thursday, opposition leader Selena Uibo called on Edgington to resign, accusing him of an inadequate response to problems in the healthcare system. In response, the minister criticized the former Northern Territory Labor government for its work in this area.

Read us on