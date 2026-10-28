Laboratory mice that were given the pesticide rotenone for three weeks matched an age-matched control group in motor tests after a year without treatment to eliminate symptoms. ScienceAlert reports on the results of the study published in the journal iScience.

Scientists administered rotenone daily for 21 days to young adult male mice. This substance is used in animal models because it can reproduce some of the disturbances characteristic of Parkinson's disease by affecting mitochondria — cell structures that produce energy.

Gradual improvement in tests

During the first four weeks from the start of the experiment, mice exposed to rotenone covered shorter distances, moved more slowly, and maintained their balance less well on a rotating rod. They also explored open areas of an elevated maze less, which is used in experiments as an indicator of anxiety-like behavior.

During longer observation, the differences gradually disappeared. At about four months, the mice's results in the open-field test reached the control level. After seven months, no statistically significant difference was found in the rotating-rod test, and after 12 months, the groups also did not differ in tests of anxiety-like behavior.

Changes in neurons

The researchers studied the substantia nigra pars compacta, a region of the midbrain associated with motor control. Soon after rotenone exposure, the number and density of cells with the tyrosine hydroxylase marker, an enzyme necessary for dopamine synthesis, were approximately 40% lower. At the same time, another, broader neuronal marker showed that the overall density of these cells was preserved.

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After 12 months, the number and density of cells with tyrosine hydroxylase were comparable in both groups, although the enzyme signal intensity in mice after rotenone remained lower. The researchers suggested that some surviving cells may have produced too little tyrosine hydroxylase to be identified as dopaminergic neurons.

At the same time, aging of the animals complicated the comparison: after 12 months, the density of cells with this marker in control mice was approximately 45% lower than at the early stage. Both groups also performed worse on the rotating-rod test with age, so matching older control mice did not mean returning to a younger state.

Study limitations

Only male mice took part in the study, and analyses at 12 months included from three to eight animals in the groups depending on the measurement. In addition, the rotenone model does not reproduce several features of Parkinson's disease in humans, including substantial accumulation of abnormally modified alpha-synuclein protein. Rotenone itself can also cause muscle weakness and general deterioration, which affects motor tests.

The authors emphasized that the results do not mean that pesticide exposure is safe and do not refute the link between contact with them and the risk of Parkinson's disease. Studies involving people or studies of human dopaminergic cells and tissues are needed to assess the relevance of these data for humans.

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