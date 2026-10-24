An international multidisciplinary group convened by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has developed the first clinical guidance on reproductive health for people with cystic fibrosis. As News-Medical reports, the document was published in August 2026. It recommends beginning discussions about reproductive health during adolescence and returning to the topic at least once a year.

Pregnancy planning and contraception

The guidance notes that CFTR modulators have changed reproductive opportunities for many patients with cystic fibrosis. After the triple combination elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor was approved in the United States in 2019 and in the United Kingdom in 2020, pregnancy rates among women with the condition in these countries nearly doubled.

Cystic fibrosis can cause cervical mucus to thicken, making it more difficult for sperm to reach the uterus. CFTR modulator therapy may improve the cervical environment, which could explain the increase in fertility. Women who are not planning pregnancy should not consider cystic fibrosis a method of preventing conception. Most have access to a wide range of contraceptive methods, although lumacaftor/ivacaftor may reduce the effectiveness of hormonal contraception.

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Monitoring during pregnancy

Pregnancy in women with cystic fibrosis continues to be considered high risk because of the likelihood of preterm birth and gestational diabetes. Preconception care may include assessments of lung function, nutrition, body weight, diabetes, other comorbid conditions, medications and supplements. Patients and their partners are also offered screening for carrier status of genetic variants and genetic counseling.

Approximately 30–40% of adults with cystic fibrosis develop diabetes associated with the condition. Therefore, the guidance recommends an oral glucose tolerance test before pregnancy and additional glucose monitoring during it. CFTR modulators cross the placenta and enter breast milk, so decisions on treatment during pregnancy or breastfeeding should be made together with cystic fibrosis and obstetric care specialists.

Male fertility

More than 95% of men with cystic fibrosis cannot conceive a child naturally because they are born without vas deferens. However, most of them produce sperm, so biological fatherhood usually requires sperm retrieval and assisted reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilization. Some reported cases indicate that boys with cystic fibrosis who were exposed to CFTR modulators in utero were born with preserved vas deferens. At the same time, these are not large studies, so they do not provide grounds for conclusions about future fertility.

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