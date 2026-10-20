Researchers at Mass General Brigham used a model for the United States to conclude that regular liver cancer screening for people with alcohol-associated cirrhosis may be cost-effective and extend life even at a lower disease risk than current recommendations suggest. As News-Medical reports, the results were published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Lower risk threshold

Alcohol-associated cirrhosis is a late stage of liver damage caused by excessive alcohol consumption, in which healthy tissue is replaced by scar tissue. This condition increases the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, a common form of liver cancer.

Current recommendations provide for regular examinations mainly for people whose annual risk of hepatocellular carcinoma exceeds 1%. This threshold is based on older studies, mostly involving patients with viral hepatitis. At the same time, the annual risk of liver cancer in people with alcohol-associated cirrhosis is often below 1%.

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According to the modeling results, examinations twice a year were beneficial and cost-effective at an annual liver cancer risk as low as 0.45%. Screening includes an ultrasound examination and a blood test.

Modeling results

The authors used a mathematical model with real-world screening and treatment data to simulate the course of the disease in 50 million hypothetical patients in the United States. The results were assessed using quality-adjusted life years.

According to the calculations, for every 100,000 patients, surveillance provided approximately 2,083 additional life years among those who continued to consume alcohol and 3,357 among people who abstained from alcohol. The researchers noted that screening was cost-effective for both groups because early tumor detection provides access to treatment that can extend life.

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